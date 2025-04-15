Onana shocked by wage cut after Man Utd fail to qualify for the Champions League

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been shocked by his wage cut this season after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Their 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon was their 14th of the season and saw Onana dropped and replaced by Altay Bayindir who had a tough day at the office at St. James’ Park. Onana has had a dismal few weeks, with social media fights with Nemanja Matić and a performance to forget against Lyon.

Yesterday he arrived at training alongside his agent who may be looking to negotiate a way out of the club with reports suggesting a move to the Saudi League is on the cards. Now, one reports suggests that he has been shocked by his wage after United only managed to qualify for the Europa League last season.

This is according to The Athletic who state that Onana's reduced wage shocked him and even led to him speaking to now-departed sporting director Dan Ashworth about the issue. His frustration with his new wage alongside being dropped in the first team looks like a summer move is on the horizon.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano spoke on his Youtube channel about how the Saudi League could be his saving grace.

“For Onana in general, the situation can be one to watch in the summer transfer window because I told you in January that Onana signed with a new agent. The agent is Fali Ramadani, Lian Sports, so he decided to trust Ramadani to take care of his future in January.

“There is interest from the Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter, but he preferred a move to Man Utd. He had this dream to play for Manchester Man Utd. Now I can say that the interest from the Saudi Pro League is still there for Onana. So there is still strong interest.”