Man United slash Alejandro Garnacho asking price ahead of summer overhaul
Man United have reportedly slashed the asking price for winger Alejandro Garnacho ahead of an overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from Man United having struggled for form under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.
Chelsea were interested in January but United were unwilling to sell a young player with high potential to a rival.
Serie A side Napoli have also registered an interest the Argentina international as they continue to search for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
According to Tutto Mercato’s Niccolo Ceccarini, Garnacho is now more likely to leave than ever after Amorim’s side slashed their asking price from €60 million to €45 million for this summer.
United are said to be hoping to raise £200 million through player sales this summer as they aim to completely overhaul their squad.