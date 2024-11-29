Spurs winger Solomon delighted with Leeds form

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon is rediscovering his best form with loan club Leeds United.

Solomon scored twice in victory against Swansea before again impressing for the midweek win over Luton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on the weekend after his brace: "It means a lot for me.

"I've been waiting for it. We are really happy with the three points because it was a difficult game today, I'm also pleased with my goals and it feels like a beginning for me.

"The boys were amazing today. They were great assists and I am really happy, but the most important thing is the three points.

"For the first time this season we are top of the league and we are really happy but there is a long way to go. We are not even in the middle of the league games yet, so it's a long way but we are really pleased with where we are. We'll keep trying to win every single game. Today we managed to do that against a very good side, credit to them."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play