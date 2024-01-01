Spurs winger Johnson deactivates social media accounts after Arsenal loss

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson has deactivated his social media pages this week.

The winger came in for a lot of criticism after his side’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Spurs, who are in the bottom half of the league table after four matches, failed to create any meaningful chances in the game at home.

Johnson was selected to start on the right wing, but came off in the 68th minute due to a poor display.

The winger is hoping to shield himself from the outside noise after significant Spurs fan criticism on social media.

Jamie O'Hara was left unimpressed, posting on X, formerly Twitter: "Brennan Johnson is even more frustrating to watch in the flesh than he is on TV."