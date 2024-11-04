Spurs boss Posetcoglou plays down Son strop

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has explained his decision to take off Heung-min Son against Aston Villa.

The London club had to battle hard early in the game, but ran away with a 4-1 win by full-time.

Son had come off in the 56th minute with the scores level and appeared upset at being taken off.

Speaking after the Villa win, Postecoglou said: “He was never going to play more than 55 minutes.

“Last time he came back from injury he got to the 60-minute mark and got injured again. He got through unscathed.”

“Unbelievable effort,” added Postecoglou of forward Dominic Solanke.

“The work he did midweek against (Manchester) City… his goals are unbelievable but his general play, his work-rate, I can't speak highly enough of him.