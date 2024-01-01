Spurs to hand Moore new contract

Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore is set to sign his first professional contract next week.

The talented teenager will be turning 17 at the weekend, making him eligible for the deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per football.london, Spurs see him as a future first team star under coach Ange Postecoglou.

Moore has been playing for Spurs and training with the first team during preseason so far.

The midfielder scored the winner against Vissel Kobe during the Asia leg of their tour.

“Mikey has been fantastic since we brought him in,” said Postecoglou.

“He’s earned his spot on the roster at the moment - he did at the end of last year.

“He got a run with the first team because we could see in training that he was handling himself really well and that’s followed through into pre-season training.

“He’s been good in all the games - he probably should have had three tonight, to be fair - but he did take his goal well by being in the right areas.

“All we can do is keep allowing him to develop. We have to remember that last year he had some injuries and he is only 16, but - yeah - super exciting.

“I think the future with a lot of our young guys looks pretty promising, but it’s our responsibility to make sure they realize their potential and continue to work hard at their game.”