Postecoglou set to be without crucial defender after international break setback

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou already has an international break headache on his hands.

The Australian has discovered that Cristian Romero will be an injury worry after he came off at half-time for Argentina against Peru.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romero was not able to complete the 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat with an apparent foot problem.

Reports from the Argentinean media post-game stated it was the same foot issue he was experiencing for Spurs recently.

Spurs will now have to decide how to approach the player’s rehabilitation in the coming weeks.

Romero is a key player they cannot afford to leave out for too long, but is one they do not want to lose for the long term either.