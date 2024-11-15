Tottenham youngster Bergvall happy to work to Postecoglou's management

Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall insists there are no problems with head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has been using the youngster very sparingly so far this season.

While the 18-year-old does want to play more, Bergvall also knows that Postecoglou is keeping his development in mind with every decision.

“There have been many matches recently and a lot of rotations in the team. It still feels good. I’m getting warmed up," Bergvall told Swedish publication Fotbollskanalen.

"It’s been a bit up and down.

"It was a very good game against AZ (Alkmaar) and then a less good game, really, against Gala (Galatasaray)."

“Yes, it’s clear that there is a lot I can take from that match. It was a tough game for the whole team. We were not up to par,” he added on the loss to Gala.

“We have to do everything we can to improve for next time, because these are the kind of games you play in Europe. With an incredible setting, a lot of fans and a good opposing team.

“Especially us youngsters who haven’t played that many games in Europe can learn from it. It’s part of a career. It’s important to capitalise on it.”