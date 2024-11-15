Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica

Man City defender Dias: This season will be insane

Paul Vegas
Man City defender Dias: This season will be insane
Man City defender Dias: This season will be insaneAction Plus
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has hit out at the football calendar this season.

Dias admits he's unsure what to expect from next summer's extended Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There must be a limit," he said. "They don't care about the players. They only think about profit. 

"That's the world we live in. 

"This season will be particularly insane. We still don't know what to expect with the club WC, which is played at the end of the season." 

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueDias RubenManchester City
Related Articles
Man City defender Ake: Treble lessons can be used to end form slump
Real Madrid, Man City alerted as Xabi makes Bayer Leverkusen call
Man City crock Rodri convinced playing again this season