Man City defender Dias: This season will be insane

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has hit out at the football calendar this season.

Dias admits he's unsure what to expect from next summer's extended Club World Cup.

"There must be a limit," he said. "They don't care about the players. They only think about profit.

"That's the world we live in.

"This season will be particularly insane. We still don't know what to expect with the club WC, which is played at the end of the season."