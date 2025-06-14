Spurs take Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe to High Court

Tottenham are taking Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the High Court.

Spurs have filed proceedings against Ratcliffe's company, Ineos Automotive.

BBC Sport says court papers show Spurs have filed a commercial claim over a terminated sponsorship agreement.

Ineos Automative and Spurs signed a five-year sponsorship agreement in 2022. After Ratcliffe bought into United, it emerged that Ineos and Spurs were to break the contract.

An Ineos statement read: "Ineos Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, expanding on a partnership agreement that Ineos Group had in place with the club since 2020.

"We have a contractual right to terminate our partnership contract and in December 2024 exercised that right."

However, it's now emerged Spurs are taking Ineos to the High Court.