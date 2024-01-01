Postecoglou says Solanke has "settled in really well" at Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou believes Dominic Solanke has settled quickly at the club.

The striker came in for a major fee from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

While Spurs have only won one out of four league matches so far this term, Postecoglou is happy with his new striker.

He stated: “He’s settled in really well. There’s plenty more to come from him… because he got injured! He’s only played two-and-a-bit games for us. He just needs to get some games under his belt.

“But what I’ve seen in the games he has played, he’s going to be a real asset for us. I’ve got no doubt he’ll be a great contributor.”

He added on the fee to sign the forward: “I don't know because people are just so quick to judge, mate. It's a small sample. The guy has played less than two games for us. If he has gone 15 games without a goal then I can answer that question or 15 games where he hasn't contributed, but I just think take a breath.

“Do a bit of yoga. Think about the world for a second and make an assessment after that. We don't have to rush to make judgement all the time because the alternative is he may have got off to a great start, he is fit, scored in all four games, is flying and then he goes through a patch like all strikers where he doesn't score.

“I just don't look at those things. What I look at is he has come in, fitted really well and quite logically has picked up an injury that has disrupted the way he wanted to start his career, but he's still got plenty of time for that.”

On how Solanke is feeling amid his goal struggles, he finished: “Like I said, he has just played a couple of games. Not even four games. No, I haven't sensed that. I don't sense that (anxiety).

“In his mind, I think he just wants to be in a good physical condition so he can contribute. That is where he is at and the space we want him in. Hopefully he gets a bit of confidence out of the game time he got during the week and builds on that tomorrow. I am sure as the season goes on he will be a real strong contributor for us.”