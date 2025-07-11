Tottenham medical today for Forest midfielder Gibbs-White

A Tottenham medical is scheduled today for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

BBC Sport says Tottenham are set to trigger the buyout clause in Gibbs-White's contract to the tune of £60m.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international scored seven goals and added eight assists in 34 Premier League games last season, helping Forest qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Gibbs-White is expected to complete his move to Tottenham today.

The midfielder's deal at the City Ground runs to 2027.