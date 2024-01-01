Tribal Football
Spurs resist Leeds push for Skipp
Tottenham are expected to keep hold of midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Skipp is a target for Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, who asked for the midfielder as part of Archie Gray's move to Spurs.

However, Football.London says if Skipp was to leave, it would only be to a Premier League rival.

Indeed, Spurs are reluctant to part with the midfielder due to his homegrown status.

He is one of the few senior club-trained players at Spurs who can be registered for the Europa League next season.

