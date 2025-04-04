Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmoller admits plans for Spurs loanee Tel

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller has admitted interest in Mathys Tel.

The French attacker is currently on-loan at Tottenham from Bayern Munich.

Tel moved to Spurs in January, with it claimed a permanent option has been included in the deal.

However, Toppmoller admits he'd like to keep Tel in the Bundesliga next season.

He told Sky Deutschland: "Mathys was a topic of discussion during several transfer windows because I know him and we have a connection.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way we hoped, but ultimately, he has to make the decision for himself."