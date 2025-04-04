Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmoller admits plans for Spurs loanee Tel

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller has admitted interest in Mathys Tel.

The French attacker is currently on-loan at Tottenham from Bayern Munich.

Tel moved to Spurs in January, with it claimed a permanent option has been included in the deal.

However, Toppmoller admits he'd like to keep Tel in the Bundesliga next season.

He told Sky Deutschland: "Mathys was a topic of discussion during several transfer windows because I know him and we have a connection.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way we hoped, but ultimately, he has to make the decision for himself."

