Spurs prepare offer for Wolves striker Cunha

Paul Vegas
Tottenham are preparing a January bid for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

ESPN says Spurs are seeking a new striker signing for the winter market.

And while Lille centre-forward Jonathan David has been considered, Cunha is now the priority target.

Spurs see the Brazilian as cover for No1 centre-forward Dominic Solanke.

The Londoners hope the upheavel at Molineux this season can work in their favour as they plan to move for Cunha.

