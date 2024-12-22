Spurs interest confirmed for Ajax teen Bounida

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Dutch journalist Henk Spaan has confirmed the interest of Tottenham in Ajax teen Rayan Bounida.

Spaan states Spurs chief Johan Lange scouting Bounida last week.

The teen scored in Ajax U18's 5-1 win in London against Tottenham in the Premier League International Cup.

Warning Ajax chiefs, Spaan reported: “I have news for them: the director from Tottenham was there. For Bounida."

Off contract in June, the 18 year-old attacking midfielder can commit to a pre-contract from January 1 with any foreign club.

