Spurs planning new contract talks with Bergvall

Tottenham plan to open new contract talks with Lucas Bergvall.

In his first season in England, Swedish youngster Bergvall has scored one goal and four assists in 40 competitive matches for Tottenham, 21 of which he has started.

The 19-year-old is currently on a contract that extends until the summer of 2029.

Fotbolldirekt.se says Tottenham wants to reward Bergvall for his progress in the Premier League.

Tottenham plan to begin negotiations with the player's representatives over a new contract this summer.