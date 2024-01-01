Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Spurs humiliate Man Utd at Old Trafford as Fernandes sees red

Spurs humiliate Man Utd at Old Trafford as Fernandes sees red
Spurs humiliate Man Utd at Old Trafford as Fernandes sees redAction Plus
Tottenham hammered Manchester United at Old Trafford 3-0 on Sunday to heap pressure on their manager Erik ten Hag.

United were outplayed and outpaced in their worst performance of the season as Spurs ripped the hosts apart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs took the lead on three minutes as Micky van de Ven outstripped United's defence before crossing for Brennan Johnson to drive home at the far post.

For the next 25 minutes, Tottenham dominated with only Andre Onana in United's goal standing between them and a cricket score. 

On 42 minutes, things turned worse for United when captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a late challenge on James Maddison. Fernandes slipped before catching Maddison and was shown a straight red by ref Chris Kavanaugh.

United were hoping to reset after halftime, but again fell further behind early in the second-half as Dejan Kulusevski converted a deflected cross from Johnson after a long run.

By this time, it was clear Spurs would be taking home the points and the result was confirmed with a third goal as Dominic Solanke stabbed home a flick from Pape Sarr from a corner on 77 minutes.

The result sees Spurs move into eighth position on the table, with United now sitting 12th.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Spurs captain Son OUT of Man Utd trip
Spurs defender Van de Ven ready for Man Utd and Zirkzee
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag