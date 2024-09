Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is up for today's trip to Manchester United.

Van de Ven says he's ready to face his Holland teammates Josh Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt.

He told Viaplay: “I was with Zirkzee in the Dutch Juniors. It's great that you can face each other in such a great match like Sunday.

“Of course I was at the European Championships with Zirkzee and De Ligt.

"I also spent a lot of time with De Ligt, so I created a good bond with him.”