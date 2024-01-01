Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool
Solskjaer admits Man City push forced Man Utd into Ronaldo action

Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten HagAction Plus
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has taken aim at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

United host Spurs today and Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "I never know from one week to the next what Manchester United are trying to do, what their system is or how they play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"That was the case a few weeks after Erik ten Hag had taken over — I’m really none the wiser now and we’re 18 months on.

"And that’s one of the reasons why there is far more riding on today’s game for Ten Hag than for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

"Ten Hag seems to be under pressure all the time. They get one good result, then a bad one. There’s no consistency at all.

"This week it was the Europa League and a draw against little FC Twente.

"At the start of the month it was getting smashed up at home by Liverpool.

"It is difficult when you are not winning.

"If you are winning, you can keep a consistent team. In Sir Alex Ferguson’s time, the team pretty much picked itself every week.

"When you’re losing, it’s very different. You are looking for that formula, so you are chopping and changing players or even altering systems of play.

"Of course, Man United and Spurs both have  traditions of playing attacking football. But in the end, it’s all about winning." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRedknapp HarryManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou feels for Ten Hag over Man Utd job pressure
Spurs captain Son could miss Man Utd clash after injury blow
Ten Hag admits Man Utd must improve goalscoring