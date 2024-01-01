Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has taken aim at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

United host Spurs today and Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "I never know from one week to the next what Manchester United are trying to do, what their system is or how they play.

"That was the case a few weeks after Erik ten Hag had taken over — I’m really none the wiser now and we’re 18 months on.

"And that’s one of the reasons why there is far more riding on today’s game for Ten Hag than for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

"Ten Hag seems to be under pressure all the time. They get one good result, then a bad one. There’s no consistency at all.

"This week it was the Europa League and a draw against little FC Twente.

"At the start of the month it was getting smashed up at home by Liverpool.

"It is difficult when you are not winning.

"If you are winning, you can keep a consistent team. In Sir Alex Ferguson’s time, the team pretty much picked itself every week.

"When you’re losing, it’s very different. You are looking for that formula, so you are chopping and changing players or even altering systems of play.

"Of course, Man United and Spurs both have traditions of playing attacking football. But in the end, it’s all about winning."