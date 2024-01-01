Spurs hero O'Hara says Van de Ven is "probably the best centre-back in the world right now"

O'Hara says Van de Ven is "probably the best centre-back in the world right now"

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven is above the rest after his recent performance against Manchester United.

The Dutch centre-back ran over 60 yards to assist Brennan Johnson for Tottenham’s opener against United and played out of his skin to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford.

This was the second time the 23-year-old provided an assist like that this season after he set up captain Heung-min Son against Everton in August, which has sparked debates about whether or not he matches up with the best defenders in the world right now.

O'Hara believes he does and after the United performance he says the Dutchman is one of the best in the world.

“(Van de Ven) is unbelievable," O'Hara said on talkSPORT. "I’ll go as far as to say that probably the best centre-back in the world right now.

"He is better than Saliba. He has got way more than Saliba. Van de Ven is better than Saliba right now. Van de Ven is the best centre-half in the world right now."