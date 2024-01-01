Van de Ven: Spurs controlled Man Utd

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven was delighted with their victory at Manchester United.

Van de Ven set the tone by setting up Brennan Johnson for an early opener in the 3-0 win.

He said afterwards: "We controlled the game, we knew the danger of their counter attacks but our rest defence was good. For the goal, I intercepted the ball, I saw the gap and I knew I could get going.

"I know Brennan Johnson is always at the second post so I hit it hard, I couldn’t see the ball go in as I fell down the slope but I heard the away fans.

"This is a tough game at Old Trafford. Performance wise we had started the season well but we needed a win and this is an important three points. We have the quality to play with this intensity in every game."