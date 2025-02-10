Spurs hero Defoe accuses players of hiding

Former Tottenham striker and coach Jermain Defoe has accused Spurs players of "hiding" after their FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Referring to a moment when captain Heung-min Son chose to pass rather than shoot when clear, Defoe didn't hold back.

He said: "I couldn't believe it when he didn't shoot. At times you do hide. Sometimes it's about going back to basics. You stick together as a group. It's important they regroup.

"There's been a lot of noise around Tottenham, the chairman, the manager. The players have to take responsibility. You look at the infrastructure. It's a difficult time.

"Everyone keeps saying about the injuries, the players that would start. Once he gets those players back and try and finish the strong it will make a difference."

Aston Villa hero Dion Dublin also examined the Son incident, saying on ITV: "When you're in this situation there's no options. They're not backing themselves. We used to call it hiding. Son (Heung-min) is, at the moment, going through that phase. There was a shot to be had from eight yards out and he passed it.

"Son's confidence just is not right, he's choosing the wrong finish."