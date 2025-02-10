Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
REVEALED: Man Utd made deadline day move for Luiz
Tottenham chairman Levy makes Ange call ahead of Villa Cup clash

Postecoglou lists injury absentees after Spurs FA Cup defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Postecoglou lists injury absentees after Spurs FA Cup defeat
Postecoglou lists injury absentees after Spurs FA Cup defeatAction Plus
Manager Ange Postecoglou defended his players after Tottenham's loss to Aston Villa, highlighting the impact of the team’s ongoing injury crisis.  

He stressed that many key players are missing, which has disrupted consistency and limited options.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite the setbacks, he praised the squad’s effort and resilience, insisting they are giving their all under difficult circumstances.

He stated after the 2-1 loss to Villa and FA Cup exit: “I don't know whether they do or not. I was saying in there, take a back four of Vicario, Dragusin, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Odobert, Werner...take them out of any team... How did Liverpool go today? And they just did that for one game. Do that for two-and-a-half months. Any team. 

“Do that for two-and-a-half months in multiple competitions. I don't care about me. People will judge me. But you can't judge this group of players on what's happened. They've given everything, the performance.

“Like I said, two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 21-year-old goalkeeper starting against one of the best teams in the country at home. They've had a week off, they didn't play Thursday night against Liverpool. We did. Same group of players. Not a change. You can't measure this group of players on that and their performance where they're at. It's too easy for people to be critical of them. I just have huge admiration and respect for them. We kind of knew this game was going to be the finishing line because we knew what was coming ahead in terms of midweeks off and getting some players back. But they tried their hardest and that's all you can ask.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAston VillaTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Cup exit isn't damaging for me
Villa midfielder Ramsey excited about long FA Cup run
Aston Villa winger Rogers: We could've scored more against Spurs