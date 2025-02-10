Villa boss Emery happy for fans after FA Cup win: New players helped us

Boss Unai Emery was delighted with Aston Villa’s dominant display in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham, securing a spot in the fifth round for the first time in a decade.

Despite Mathys Tel’s late consolation for Spurs, Villa’s performance at Villa Park showcased their control and quality throughout the match.

Emery believes the victory sets a benchmark for the remainder of the season as Villa continue to compete on three fronts.

“I’m very happy for our supporters because this competition means a lot to them, to Aston Villa,” he said post-game.

“We were here two years ago and we didn’t get to the fifth round like we did today. How we got it was fantastic because I think we played a very, very good match. We performed, collectively and individually, very good.

“The players we added in the last month have started helping us a lot and we’re very motivated and excited to watch again how we can recover our capacity, our performances in the next weeks and months playing in different competitions – FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

“After the result, which is most important for us, it’s how we played and how we got our performance, collectively and individually, that I am happy with. I’m very demanding about how we can get better for the next matches in Premier League, the next matches in Champions League and the next matches in FA Cup.”