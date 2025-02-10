Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
REVEALED: Man Utd made deadline day move for Luiz
Tottenham chairman Levy makes Ange call ahead of Villa Cup clash

Villa boss Emery happy for fans after FA Cup win: New players helped us

Ansser Sadiq
Villa boss Emery happy for fans after FA Cup win: New players helped us
Villa boss Emery happy for fans after FA Cup win: New players helped usAction Plus
Boss Unai Emery was delighted with Aston Villa’s dominant display in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham, securing a spot in the fifth round for the first time in a decade.  

Despite Mathys Tel’s late consolation for Spurs, Villa’s performance at Villa Park showcased their control and quality throughout the match.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery believes the victory sets a benchmark for the remainder of the season as Villa continue to compete on three fronts.

“I’m very happy for our supporters because this competition means a lot to them, to Aston Villa,” he said post-game.

“We were here two years ago and we didn’t get to the fifth round like we did today. How we got it was fantastic because I think we played a very, very good match. We performed, collectively and individually, very good.

“The players we added in the last month have started helping us a lot and we’re very motivated and excited to watch again how we can recover our capacity, our performances in the next weeks and months playing in different competitions – FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

“After the result, which is most important for us, it’s how we played and how we got our performance, collectively and individually, that I am happy with. I’m very demanding about how we can get better for the next matches in Premier League, the next matches in Champions League and the next matches in FA Cup.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueAston VillaTottenham
Related Articles
Postecoglou lists injury absentees after Spurs FA Cup defeat
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Cup exit isn't damaging for me
Villa midfielder Ramsey excited about long FA Cup run