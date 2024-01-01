Tribal Football
Gray, Bergvall feature as Spurs defeat Cambridge in preseason opener
Tottenham kicked off their preseason with a thumping win against Cambridge United.

The bounce game was held behind closed doors as Spurs won 7-2.

New additions Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall both featured as winger Brennan Johnson scored a hat-trick.

Also on the scoresheet were Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou used two different XIs for the two halves.

Timo Werner was played at right-back, with youngsters Jamie Donley, Tyrese Hall, George Abbott, Luca Gunter, and Mikey Moore all involved.

