Spurs goalscorer Kulusevski: I'm now a more complete midfielder

Dejan Kulusevski is happy with his midfield role at Tottenham.

The Swede scored early in the second-half of yesterday's 3-0 win at Manchester United.

He said afterwards: "This is my position and I grew a lot because now I can defend. Before maybe I didn't defend as much, and that was why I didn't play in the midfield.

"But now I'm growing as a player and then I can play to my strengths. I'm best in the middle, I can score goals, I can find good passes, then I play with (James) Maddison who's unbelievable with the ball.

"We have (Rodrigo) Bentancur who when he plays like this is an unbelievable player, so it looks offensive on the paper but right now it's working really good."

