Ex-Man Utd captain Young: Players showed no commitment; no leaders
Ex-Man Utd captain Young: Players showed no commitment; no leaders
Ashley Young, the ex-Manchester United player, criticised the team for their poor performance and lack of unity during their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

The match at Old Trafford saw Manchester United outplayed, with Brennan Johnson scoring early on and Bruno Fernandes receiving a red card.

Spurs ran out three nil winners by full time, a damning defeat for coach Erik ten Hag.

"Manchester United just didn’t commit," Young told Sky Sports.

"There was no effort, no work rate, no-one was running, they didn’t have any leaders on the pitch.

"Everything seemed disjointed. It looked like there was just so many individuals all over the place. No-one wanted to take the ball, no one wanted to create anything. Everything was bad from start to finish.

"When we talked at half-time about who was the home team, Tottenham were so comfortable. They didn’t do nothing. They didn’t get in behind. Tottenham’s two center halves weren’t troubled. It looked like Tottenham were the home time, United fans are going to go home disappointed and rightly so as well.”

