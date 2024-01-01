Tribal Football
Spurs encourage Reguilon and Gil to find new clubs
Tottenham have told Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil to find new teams this week.

The two have been left out of the club’s group for a preseason tour of Asia.

The bulk of the senior team, and some youth stars, are heading to Japan and South Korea.

In a statement posted on their website, Spurs admitted that both players are staying behind with club blessing.

Reguilon and Gil are not in the plans of manager Ange Postecoglou this season.

They are likely to push for loan or permanent exits to get regular game time.

