Spurs captain Son could miss Man Utd clash after injury blow

Tottenham may be without Son Heung-min at the weekend against Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are set to do battle at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spurs will give Son a late fitness test after he came off with discomfort in midweek against Qarabag in a Europa League group stage game.

"It's still early days from last night," said coach Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

"Fair to say the boys that put in a shift are fairly tired.

"Apart from Sonny, everyone's ok, but I don't think it's too bad (with Sonny).

“He wants to train tomorrow so we'll see how he goes at training and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance."