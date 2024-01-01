Tribal Football
Spurs consider move for Man City fullback Kabore
Tottenham are making a move for Manchester City fullback Issa Kabore.

Spurs are in the market for a new fullback and Kabore has emerged as a target.

The defender spent last season on-loan with Luton Town.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath is reporting: "Manchester City full-back Issa Kaboré a leading contender for Tottenham should they sell Emerson Royal this summer.

"Kaboré, 23, lined up after impressing at #LTFC Luton on loan. The 12m-rated Burkina Faso int has caught eye of clubs looking at position. Emerson pushing for Milan."

