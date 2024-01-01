Spurs, Chelsea target David reveals Lille contract talks

Tribal Football
Lille striker Jonathan David insists he's not desperate to move to the Premier League.

David was interesting Tottenham and Chelsea over the summer, but says he could yet stay and sign a new deal with LOSC.

“Right now, we’re speaking with (Lille president) Olivier Letang about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes,” he said.

"I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

