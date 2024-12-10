Spurs chairman Levy makes Postecoglou call

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is safe for the moment, although he is in some jeopardy.

The Australian is not going to lose his job in the coming days or even the next few weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per talkSPORT, he does still retain the faith of chairman Daniel Levy due to his impressive work last season.

However, the Australian will have to pick up form in the Christmas period to avoid a January sack.

Postecoglou spent £120 million in the summer on Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall.

He is hoping to ride the storm into the January window, where his club may invest further in the squad.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play