Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim

Tottenham defender Romero: Players love Ange and his staff

Paul Vegas
Tottenham defender Romero: Players love Ange and his staff
Tottenham defender Romero: Players love Ange and his staffAction Plus
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero says the players are fully behind manager Ange Postecoglou.

Defeat at home to Chelsea leaves Tottenham in the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romero was forced off injured during the see-sawing clash and said afterwards: "He's a fantastic coach, as we saw in the first season. In this second season we've been hit by a lot of injuries.

"Players are the first to be criticized, and then if we lose ten games, the coaching staff can be replaced, but no one talks about what actually happens.

"My colleagues and I are really happy with this staff. We love the way they work and the football they try to play. We try to move forward quickly."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueRomero CristianTottenhamPostecoglou AngeFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs boss Postecoglou details Romero setback
Goretzka to resist Prem interest for Bayern Munich stay
Liverpool, Tottenham following Shakhtar captain Sudakov