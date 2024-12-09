Tottenham defender Romero: Players love Ange and his staff

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero says the players are fully behind manager Ange Postecoglou.

Defeat at home to Chelsea leaves Tottenham in the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romero was forced off injured during the see-sawing clash and said afterwards: "He's a fantastic coach, as we saw in the first season. In this second season we've been hit by a lot of injuries.

"Players are the first to be criticized, and then if we lose ten games, the coaching staff can be replaced, but no one talks about what actually happens.

"My colleagues and I are really happy with this staff. We love the way they work and the football they try to play. We try to move forward quickly."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play