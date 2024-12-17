Spurs captain Son urges calm around Yang

Tottenham and South Korea captain Heung-min Son wants to slow down the hype surrounding a new arrival.

The Premier League club signed Min-hyeok Yang in the summer, but he is now joining in January.

While Son is excited to have another Korean on the team, he feels the pressure on Min-hyeok must be minimal.

Asked about Yang by The Standard , Son said: "I don't want people to get too excited. There's not any pressure (on him).

"He's a similar age to Mikey Moore. Everyone loves Mikey and when Yang is here I hope everyone loves him like Mikey.

“He's been fantastic in his first season in the K-League, scored 12 goals and a lot of assists. He's bright. He's not scared.

"He's a very bright player so I'm excited he's coming here and I'll try to help him as much as I can. But we just have to avoid putting pressure on him. The football side is the most important thing for him (to focus on)."

