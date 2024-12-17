Tribal Football
Spurs captain Son urges calm around Yang

Ansser Sadiq
Spurs captain Son urges calm around Yang
Spurs captain Son urges calm around YangAction Plus
Tottenham and South Korea captain Heung-min Son wants to slow down the hype surrounding a new arrival.

The Premier League club signed Min-hyeok Yang in the summer, but he is now joining in January.

While Son is excited to have another Korean on the team, he feels the pressure on Min-hyeok must be minimal.

Asked about Yang by The Standard , Son said: "I don't want people to get too excited. There's not any pressure (on him).

"He's a similar age to Mikey Moore. Everyone loves Mikey and when Yang is here I hope everyone loves him like Mikey. 

“He's been fantastic in his first season in the K-League, scored 12 goals and a lot of assists. He's bright. He's not scared.

"He's a very bright player so I'm excited he's coming here and I'll try to help him as much as I can. But we just have to avoid putting pressure on him. The football side is the most important thing for him (to focus on)."

 

