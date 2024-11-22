Spurs boss Postecoglou rules out key man for Man City clash

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Cristian Romero will not play this weekend.

The Argentine centre half will be out of the crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City.

With Micky van de Ven also a doubt, Spurs may go into this titanic tussle with their second choice defensive pairing.

“Happy for Cristian and his wife on the birth of their baby girl," said Postecoglou in an interview with Sky Sports.

"He is still not 100 per cent so he is a doubt definitely for the weekend. Everyone else from the internationals got through well.

“Micky is still a couple of weeks away. He is on the grass training but he is still a couple of weeks away. We’re hoping by the middle of December he is back and available to play.”