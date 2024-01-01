Spurs boss Postecoglou proud of Puskas connection ahead of Ferencvaros clash

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has been asked about his connection to a footballing legend.

Postecoglou is taking his Spurs side to take on Ferencváros in Hungary in the Europa League this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about his special connection with footballing legend Ferenc Puskas, Postecoglou told reporters:

“I do have a special connection, for me anyway, with Mr Puskas. I was blessed to be able to spend three years in the company of one of the greatest footballers of all time but more importantly for me an outstanding person. He was one of the greatest people I've ever come across and I feel really fortunate to have had those three years with him, where I was able to sit there and talk to a person who in the football world had done everything but more importantly a person who I had so much respect and admiration for.

“I still think about it and it still feels unreal to me that I got that opportunity being based in Australia. As you get older you keep those experiences even more. I would love for him to still be around today to see where I am because he played a role in me becoming certainly the football manager I am. He played a role in that but also the person I’ve become.

“I'm looking forward to the game tomorrow. It's going to be a great challenge. Every European game, especially away from home, is going to be difficult. I know in this stadium, the atmosphere is going to be good. They get behind their team, they love European football here and I think it's one that me and the players are looking forward to.”