Tottenham star confirms Saudi Arabia move not possible this summer

Tottenham striker Richarlison has confirmed that he will not be moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian forward was being linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

However, the ex-Everton forward has not given up on his career in Europe, given he is only 27.

"The money is high, but my dream is bigger," Richarlison told ESPN Brazil.

"An offer has arrived, but my dream of playing for the Brazilian national team and the Premier League is louder. It's decided."

Spurs were hoping to cash in on the forward to bring in a new striker for boss Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison was signed by a previous manager, while Postecoglou is pushing for Dominic Solanke.