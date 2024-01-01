Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Tottenham star confirms Saudi Arabia move not possible this summer

Tottenham star confirms Saudi Arabia move not possible this summer
Tottenham star confirms Saudi Arabia move not possible this summer
Tottenham star confirms Saudi Arabia move not possible this summerAction Plus
Tottenham striker Richarlison has confirmed that he will not be moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian forward was being linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the ex-Everton forward has not given up on his career in Europe, given he is only 27.

"The money is high, but my dream is bigger," Richarlison told ESPN Brazil. 

"An offer has arrived, but my dream of playing for the Brazilian national team and the Premier League is louder. It's decided."

Spurs were hoping to cash in on the forward to bring in a new striker for boss Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison was signed by a previous manager, while Postecoglou is pushing for Dominic Solanke.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRicharlisonAngeloSolanke DominicTottenhamEvertonYoung Brazilians
Related Articles
Tottenham growing confident landing Bournemouth striker Solanke
Reims midfielder linked to Everton and Tottenham in HUGE move
Tottenham looking to add Solanke to their ranks