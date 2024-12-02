Spurs boss Postecoglou not losing confidence in Son

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke about the struggles of forward Son Heung-min.

The club captain has not enjoyed the best of seasons so far in front of goal for the North London club.

After a 1-1 draw against Fulham, Postecoglou spoke about getting the South Korean back to his best.

He stated post-game: “You could say that about a number of our players. The key to it is is to stay focused and Sonny will. It’s not like he dwells on these things.

“That’s what the best goalscorers do they don’t dwell on it for too long and I don’t sense in him that he is worried about it because you know he has proven himself for year after year at this level. We have had different players go through those spells at different times. The key for it is to maintain focus and not dwell too much on what has happened before. I’m sure the goals will flow again for Sonny soon.”

He then praised shot stopper Fraser Forster, adding: “Yeah, he was good. We needed him obviously in some big moments today, and I think when you lose your goalkeeper and somebody as significant as Vic for us, I think the key to that is to have somebody experienced who's not going to be sort of overawed by filling those shoes.

“Fraser, certainly, he's done it for a number of years. We see him every day. What you saw out there, we see every day in training and he still has a really strong work ethic and we had a couple of big moments today which were important for us and again, he will be important moving forward.”