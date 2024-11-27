Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract

Tottenham make emergency keeper signing call

Paul Vegas
Tottenham make emergency keeper signing call
Tottenham make emergency keeper signing callAction Plus
Tottenham are unlikely to seek an emergency goalkeeper signing after Guglielmo Vicario's ankle injury.

The Italy goalkeeper underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a fracture in victory at Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, while there is room for Spurs to seek permission to sign a replacement, it's likely they will go with Fraser Forster as their new first-choice, with Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman to act as cover.

 As per the Premier League handbook under rule V.7.6.2, it states: "The temporary transfer of a goalkeeper which in its absolute discretion the board may allow in circumstances it considers to be exceptional."

Given Tottenham's goalkeeper depth, it's unlikely their situation will be deemed as "exceptional" should they request permission to sign a keeper outside the transfer windows.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueVicario GuglielmoTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham explore Vicario emergency replacement prospects
Arsenal, Spurs join battle for Hammarby winger Toure
Tottenham keeper Vicario confirms ankle surgery