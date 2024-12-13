Spurs boss Postecoglou happy with Gray performance in Rangers draw

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praised one of his youngsters on Thursday.

The Australian head coach was asked about the performance of Archie Gray on his first start in defense.

Gray had to fill in at center half due to Spurs having an injury crisis in that position.

Post-game, Postecoglou said: “He's 18, it's a big experience for him. I thought he handled himself really well. We're asking him to do something that as an 18-year-old in his first year at this level, to play in an unfamiliar position in such big games, I thought it's outstanding what he's doing.

“I thought Lucas (Bergvall) was excellent when he came on as well. He was due to start tonight but wasn't feeling well today. He was a bit under the weather today. We had to keep him on the bench, but that's a massive positive for us.

“Those two as 18-year-olds to be already contributing and experiencing these things will be of enormous benefit to us.”

