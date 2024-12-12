Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready for Rangers showdown

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke about the challenge of taking on Glasgow Rangers.

The Premier League giants are set to take on the Ibrox club in the Europa League.

Given he managed their cross-town rivals Celtic for many years, Postecoglou is familiar with the passionate support Rangers get from their fans.

On the game, he stated: “It’s obviously significant for a couple of reasons. When the draw came out it was the one that was of most interest to me because of my history up here.

“Looking forward to it, it should be a good game, and in the context of where we are in Europe, an important game, an important game for both clubs. A positive result gets you a good way to getting through to the knockout stages so looking forward to it.”

On the atmosphere, he added: “When I was up here, particularly my first year, they made the Europa League final so I’ve got a pretty clear idea of how challenging it is to play them here in front of that crowd, with the atmosphere, but at the same time, it’s exciting. You look forward to big games and I’m sure the players are as well.”

On warning his players about the intensity of the Ibrox atmosphere, he added: “It’s part of the experience. We played Galatasaray in the last away game and that was a pretty decent atmosphere as well. We’ve got a young team at the moment and and the more we can expose them to games like this the better it will serve us moving forward.

“If we get through to the knockout rounds, they’re the kind of games where is going to be a pretty hot atmosphere and you’ve got to be able to handle that and look forward to it as well because you want to play in games like that.”

