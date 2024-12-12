In their first meeting since 1962, Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw away to Rangers in the UEFA Europa League, giving ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou a happy return, taking points away from his former Old Firm foe.

Playing in front of a bouncing Ibrox Stadium, this Battle of Britain got off to a frantic start with end to end action inside the opening 30 minutes.

Opportunities came at both ends of the pitch, with Vaclav Cerny picking out Nedim Bajrami, who flashed an effort a whisker over the bar. Son Heung-min then had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring moments, after latching onto James Maddison’s cutback, but the South Korean steered his effort wide.

The contest began with rich potential for a goal glut inside the opening 45 minutes, but a combination of poor finishing and a lack of cutting edge in the final third resulted in a goalless first half.

Cerny came closest for Rangers to breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, but his shot was stopped by the feet of former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Despite their stuttering form domestically, Rangers have thrived on the European nights, and once again, the home fans were bouncing as the hosts took the lead inside two minutes of the restart.

Tavernier whipped an early cross into the box and the chance looked to have gone, but Hamza Igamane managed to latch onto the ball and make it six goals in his last six appearances.

Buoyed by the opener, Cerny tried his luck from distance to quickly double the home side’s lead but Forster comfortably gathered the effort.

Postecoglou turned to his bench on the hour mark, as Spurs struggled to get going in the second half, including the introduction of talisman Dominic Solanke. Those changes altered the dynamic of the contest, as Pedro Porro saw a shot saved at Jack Butland’s near post.

Just as Spurs upped the pressure, it paid off as Solanke delivered a reverse pass to the edge of the box for Dejan Kulusevski to slide home and set up a tense final 15 minutes.

Cyriel Dessers looked destined to net a second Rangers goal but somehow, after fashioning space in the box, the forward fired wide. In the end, both sides had to settle for a point and maintain their identical records and points tally of 11 points. Qualification is still on the cards for both teams when they rejoin continental football in the new year.