Spurs boss Postecoglou explains confronting angry fans after defeat against Bournemouth

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou defended his reaction to fan ire in the stadium on Thursday night.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League away from home.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the game, a few away fans appeared to be aiming abuse at the players and Postecoglou.

Asked about his reacting to that abuse, he stated: "I didn’t like what was being said because I’m a human being but you’ve for to cop it.

"I’ve been around long enough to know when things don’t go well you’ve got to understand the frustration and disappointment.

“And they’re rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that’s OK. I’m OK with all that.

"All I can say is I’m really disappointed and I’m determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play