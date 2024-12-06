Spurs boss Postecoglou explains confronting angry fans after defeat against Bournemouth

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains confronting angry away fans after defeat at Bournemouth
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains confronting angry away fans after defeat at Bournemouth
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou defended his reaction to fan ire in the stadium on Thursday night.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League away from home.

After the game, a few away fans appeared to be aiming abuse at the players and Postecoglou.

Asked about his reacting to that abuse, he stated: "I didn’t like what was being said because I’m a human being but you’ve for to cop it.

"I’ve been around long enough to know when things don’t go well you’ve got to understand the frustration and disappointment. 

“And they’re rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that’s OK. I’m OK with all that.

"All I can say is I’m really disappointed and I’m determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do."

 

