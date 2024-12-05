Huijsen winner enough for impressive Bournemouth to stun Spurs

Dean Huijsen netted the only goal as Bournemouth claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium, leapfrogging them in the Premier League table as a result.

Having won each of their last two visits to Bournemouth, former fan favourite Dominic Solanke was hoping his new side could make it three as the first significant chance of the game fell his way.

However, Huijsen did enough to put off the Spurs forward, and after Evanilson had fired at Fraser Forster from point-blank range, the 19-year-old broke the deadlock from a corner, arriving at the back post to head home unmarked.

The hosts remained in the ascendancy for the rest of the half, with several chances to double their lead as Marcus Tavernier swept in from an offside position before forcing a reflex save from Tottenham’s stand-in shot-stopper with a close-range header.

After the break, Bournemouth had yet another chance to add to their lead when last weekend’s hat-trick hero Justin Kluivert drove towards goal, only to fire straight at Forster.

Ange Postecoglou was in desperate need of a response, bringing on captain Son Heung-min, who tapped in a rebound from an offside position shortly after coming on.

With an hour played, the momentum was firmly with Tottenham as James Maddison bent an effort wide of the far post and Pedro Porro saw a venomous strike thwarted by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That Spurs impetus proved to be short-lived though, with the Cherries hitting back and nearly adding a second goal thanks to a Forster error.

After the visitors had given the ball away cheaply in their defensive third, record signing Evanilson thought he’d netted his fifth Premier League goal of the season when he turned in from close range, yet he was denied by an offside call.

Heading into this match, six of the last nine head to heads had produced over 3.5 goals, but it was looking increasingly likely that just one would be enough to settle this contest as Tavernier missed two more presentable opportunities.

With time running out, it was a relentless Bournemouth knocking on the door with chance after chance going begging.

Ultimately, their inability to add to the scoreline proved academic, as Spurs offered disappointingly little in the final stages.

The result sees Andoni Iraola’s side climb to ninth and above Tottenham in the standings, just one point off the European spots.