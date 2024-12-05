Bournemouth boss Iraola delighted with Spurs surprise: Good game, great result

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted with his players after their shock win against Tottenham.

Dean Huijsen proved the matchwinner as the Cherries won 1-0 on Thursday night.

Iraola said afterwards: "It has been a good game again. We had the clearest chances and we just did not kill the game in the second half where we were having the clear chances. Luckily we finished the job but there were moments when we thought that if we did not kill them they would punish us.

"Our defensive performance was most pleasing. We did not give them many chances at all. Everyone defensively was very good.

"(Dean Huijsen) was very, very good defensively, he got the goal. Obviously we can use his height in the set plays. He is confident on the ball too. He is good news for us. He needs and is demanding the opportunities and I think he will get them more now, Marco (Senesi) is injured so he will get the chance more and more. It is good for us that he has found the level.

"I don't trust too much in this momentum and confidence thing. The league is so tight. The levels are so small from a win to a loss so we have to reset. We have a difficult game away at Ipswich with just two days of recovery. We cannot continue thinking of the standings or of the points, just competing every game.

"For me the end of the season is too far. I look at Ipswich, then recover a little bit, then West Ham. We cannot look much further.

"We will have to show it (that they are better than last season). If we finish with better than 48 points then we will be, if not then maybe not. We really don't know.

"We are having great nights this season especially at home against difficult opposition, and we are taking the points."