SHOCKER! Venkatesham named Spurs CEO just months after leaving Arsenal

Vinai Venkatesham has made a shock move to Tottenham.

Venkatesham has been named chief executive at Spurs, just months after leaving North London rivals Arsenal.

He had spent 14 years with the Gunners, before his departure last year after ending his tenure as Arsenal CEO.

It's now been announced Venkatesham is taking charge of Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy stated: "The Club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management. I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our Board as we build for success."

Venkatesham also said: “I’m excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer," he said. "After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the Board and all of the staff, to take the Club forward.”