Spurs boss Postecoglou convinced by South Korean talent

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there's a lot of talent in South Korean football.

Postecoglou was speaking after their preseason defeat to Bayern Munich in Seoul.

He said, "Having spent a fair part of my life on this side of the world, I think I rank players very highly. All the ones I've worked with have a really strong mentality, really disciplined, technically and physically able to play at the highest level.

"From my perspective, I guess maybe understanding this part of the world, maybe better than others, I've always worked really well with with Asian players. I've had success there and I think we'll see more and more players from this part of the world making an impact at the top leagues.

"There's already players in the Premier League and the Bundesliga. I think there's a pathway there for future generations of young Korean players."