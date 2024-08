Romero pledges commitment to Tottenham

Cristian Romero has pledged his commitment to Tottenham.

The Argentina defender has been linked with Real Madrid this summer.

But after winning the Copa America, Romero says he is fully committed to Spurs.

"I'm not thinking about other clubs! I respect Tottenham a lot," he told ESPN.

"They have always given me a lot of love, so I enjoy playing here for Spurs. Let's hope we can win a trophy this season. That is my mission."