Man City boss Guardiola wary of asking too much from academy kids in Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not want to put too much pressure on the club’s youngsters.

The Spaniard is hoping that he can put in a rotated team against Tottenham in the League Cup in midweek.

However, Guardiola wants to ensure that he maintains a balance, while not throwing the young players into a difficult situation.

“There is someone,” he told reporters when asked about Academy players.

“But we play against Spurs when they are coming from a defeat.

“I know what happened, mentally and for the manager and the players playing against City, sorry to tell you again, four Premier League titles in a row, I know they will be at their best.

“The Carabao Cup, also, we won four times in a row. Always, I use the first rounds to play the guys who didn’t play maybe regularly.

“But now we have a problem. We have a lot of injured players. I cannot take as much, but I don’t want to put that much pressure on the young, young players to be in this stage against this opponent for the way they play.

“That’s why I have to make a mix for the players. Split minutes. We will arrive home at 2am or 3am on Wednesday night and Friday we have to travel to Bournemouth.

“It’s a really intense game, the way they play and the way they are, that’s why we have to try and think about it and keep one eye on that.

“And after travel to Lisbon, the recovery will be so difficult this time. That’s why you have to take a look at how the players come back and today in training, how fresh (they are) and try to minimise the mistakes in the selection.”